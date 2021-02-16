Rugby-France coach Galthie tests positive for COVID-19

Rugby-France coach Galthie tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:20 IST
France's rugby coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Rugby Federation said on Tuesday.
The federation had said earlier in the day that France's Six Nations squad was now in isolation, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
