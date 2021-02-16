Sri Lanka to tour West Indies to play all-format series in March

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that the team will tour West Indies to play the all-format series, starting on March 3. Sri Lankan team will leave for the Caribbean on February 23. During the tour, Sri Lanka will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches, under a bio-secure environment in Antigua from March 3 to April 2.

The three T20I matches will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14. The first test match will start on Sunday, March 21, and the second will commence on March 29.The last international West Indies men's home series featured Ireland in January last year. Since then West Indies men have made three overseas tours to England, New Zealand and Bangladesh as part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave, commented: "We are delighted to be able to re-start international cricket in the West Indies, with the announcement of the tour by Sri Lanka. We have a full schedule featuring all three formats, which is sure to attract lots of attention from our fans, especially following on from the terrific Test Series win in Bangladesh. A lot of detailed planning has gone into the hosting of this tour and we are confident it will be a success." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)