Left Menu

Olympics-Shimane prefecture mulls pulling out of torch relay -Kyodo

Japan's Shimane prefecture is considering pulling out of the Olympic torch relay due to its dissatisfaction with the central government and Tokyo's handling of COVID-19 containment measures, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. The Tokyo Olympics torch relay is scheduled to start in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, on March 25 and travel through all 47 prefectures over 121 days.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 07:44 IST
Olympics-Shimane prefecture mulls pulling out of torch relay -Kyodo

Japan's Shimane prefecture is considering pulling out of the Olympic torch relay due to its dissatisfaction with the central government and Tokyo's handling of COVID-19 containment measures, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. The possible boycott of the high-profile event marks the latest setback for the Games, which have already been marred by an unprecedented delay, strong public opposition, and the recent resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo organising committee, over sexist remarks.

The Shimane government will hold a committee meeting about the torch relay on Wednesday, followed by a news conference by Governor Tatsuya Maruyama, a prefectural official said. The Tokyo Olympics torch relay is scheduled to start in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, on March 25 and travel through all 47 prefectures over 121 days. Shimane is set to host the event on May 15-16.

Olympics organisers have said the Games would go ahead despite the ongoing pandemic while opinion polls have persistently shown the majority of Japanese oppose holding the event this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea warns against lax distancing as daily COVID-19 count hits one-month high

South Koreas Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday warned against loosening enforcement of social distancing rules after the number of new coronavirus cases hit the highest levels in nearly 40 days. The government relaxed distancing cu...

Governor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. I have tested positive for COVID19. Sympt...

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services but with different approaches, packages and prices.There is no denying that BlueHost and Dreamhost are the two famous and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021