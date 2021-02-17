Left Menu

Champions League: Salah, Mane score as Liverpool register 2-0 win over RB Leipzig

Liverpool delivered an impressive performance to defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie here on Wednesday.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:04 IST
Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig. (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool delivered an impressive performance to defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie here on Wednesday. In an intense and high-tempo game, Dani Olmo almost gave RB Leipzig the lead in the fifth minute. His diving header hit the inside of the post and bounced clear. With both clubs giving each other a tough fight, the first half of the match witnessed no goals from either side.

In the 47th minute, Christopher Nkunku found himself one-on-one with Alisson Becker but the Liverpool goalkeeper produced a strong save to keep the game scoreless. Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead eight minutes into the second half when he latched onto a loose backpass and scored a stunning goal.

Minutes later, Leipzig's shaky backline was punished once again, with Sadio Mane giving Liverpool a two-goal lead and the match concluded on the same. Liverpool and RB Leipzig will play against each other in the second leg on March 11. (ANI)

