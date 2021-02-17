Left Menu

Cricket-Hard work paying off for Pant, says India skipper Kohli

"Rishabh Pant was always going to be a good cricketer, he was always going to improve," Ashwin, named man-of-the-match award for his all-round display, said in a video conference. "Only if we back them in such a way that they can improve, they will improve faster.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:18 IST
Cricket-Hard work paying off for Pant, says India skipper Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

India captain Virat Kohli has every reason to feel vindicated for sticking with Rishabh Pant after his impressive glovework on a challenging track in the second test against England removed any doubts about his wicketkeeping ability.

Kohli has opted for the explosive batting and match-winning ability of Pant ahead of the assured keeping of veteran Wriddhiman Saha for the test side, with the skipper optimistic Pant's skills behind the wicket would improve with time. In Chennai, Pant plucked a pair of one-handed catches out of the air in England's first innings and delivered two acrobatic stumpings in the second despite the pitch offering significant spin and bounce.

"He has really worked hard, ... when he moves with the gloves you can see that difference in his reactions and reflexes," Kohli said after India's series-levelling victory on Tuesday. "He's shed a lot of weight and he's become quicker on his feet, and it's showing.

"The way he kept on this pitch with so much turn and bounce was a credit to him for working so hard. "... we want him to keep improving as a keeper, get stronger and stronger with his skillsets because we understand how much value he brings to the team."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said it was important to focus on the positives with players like Pant if they are to fulfill their potential. "Rishabh Pant was always going to be a good cricketer, he was always going to improve," Ashwin named the man-of-the-match award for his all-round display, said in a video conference.

"Only if we back them in such a way that they can improve, they will improve faster. But if you are going to find those loopholes and faults, cricketers are going to take that much longer. "It is more of a mindset issue for us ... We can see a lot of positives, but we tend to choose the negatives. If we see a lot more positives, we will see a lot more champion cricketers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021 Auction: In-form batters Malan, Hales may find multiple franchises going all-out for them

Around 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in Chennai on Thursday but there are certain batsmen who have already hogged the limelight and are going to be the centre for attraction as the eight teams look to splash money in upcomin...

Australian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms

Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licensing battle with Google on Wednesday as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the internet giant that was reportedly far more lucrative than their global rivals.A month a...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar coup opponents in big show of rejection of military claims

Opponents of Myanmars military coup, including celebrities, veteran activists and students, rejected on Wednesday an army assertion that there was public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and said their campaign woul...

Aaron Eckhart to play Gerald Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

Actor Aaron Eckhart, popular for his performances in The Dark Knight and Love Happens, has boarded the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.The show will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the histo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021