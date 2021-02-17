Tennis-Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Russian Daniil Medvedev secured a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-5 6-3 6-2 victory over friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, extending his winning streak to 19 matches. It was Rublev's fourth straight defeat to Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October.
Fourth seed Medvedev had won all his previous matches against Rublev in straight sets and it was no different at a scorching Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. ATP Finals winner Medvedev raised his game during the important points and sealed the contest with a forehand winner to set up a last-four meeting against either second-seeded Spaniard Rafa Nadal or fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
