STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-PREVIEW IPL Auctions: RCB, CSK could bid for Maxwell; all eyes on Moeen, Malan, uncapped Azharuddeen Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Flamboyant Australian Glenn Maxwell is expected to be a favourite, despite his under-whelming record, along with England's spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali during a condensed IPL players auction slated here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTION India keep all players in squad for last 2 Tests except Thakur; Umesh's inclusion subject to fitness New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The selectors on Wednesday retained 17 of the 18 members in the Indian squad for the final two Tests against England while senior pacer Umesh Yadav's inclusion would depend on his fitness assessment ahead of the day/night game in Ahmedabad.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KINGS IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab is now Punjab Kings New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab were on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Ashwin jumps to fifth in Test all-rounder rankings, retains seventh spot among bowlers Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) India's Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to fifth spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings following his brilliant show with the bat and the ball against England in the second match while his captain Virat Kohli remained at fifth among batsmen.

SPO-CRI-2NDLD DUPLESSIS Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket, T20s become his priority Johannesburg, Feb 17 (PTI) Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN Inconsistency in spin department biggest issue for England: Nasser Hussain London, Feb 17 (PTI) England need not moan about the condition of Indian pitches and instead rectify inconsistency in their spin department if they want positive results in the remaining two Tests against India, feels former captain Naseer Hussain.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR Gambhir reckons RCB will look for someone like Maxwell in IPL auction Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for someone like Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during Thursday's IPL auction to reduce pressure on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the batting department.

