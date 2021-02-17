Left Menu

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:01 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC in Margao.

* Report of Senior TT Nationals in Panchkula.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-PREVIEW IPL Auctions: RCB, CSK could bid for Maxwell; all eyes on Moeen, Malan, uncapped Azharuddeen Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Flamboyant Australian Glenn Maxwell is expected to be a favourite, despite his under-whelming record, along with England's spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali during a condensed IPL players auction slated here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTION India keep all players in squad for last 2 Tests except Thakur; Umesh's inclusion subject to fitness New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The selectors on Wednesday retained 17 of the 18 members in the Indian squad for the final two Tests against England while senior pacer Umesh Yadav's inclusion would depend on his fitness assessment ahead of the day/night game in Ahmedabad.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KINGS IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab is now Punjab Kings New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab were on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Ashwin jumps to fifth in Test all-rounder rankings, retains seventh spot among bowlers Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) India's Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to fifth spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings following his brilliant show with the bat and the ball against England in the second match while his captain Virat Kohli remained at fifth among batsmen.

SPO-CRI-2NDLD DUPLESSIS Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket, T20s become his priority Johannesburg, Feb 17 (PTI) Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN Inconsistency in spin department biggest issue for England: Nasser Hussain London, Feb 17 (PTI) England need not moan about the condition of Indian pitches and instead rectify inconsistency in their spin department if they want positive results in the remaining two Tests against India, feels former captain Naseer Hussain.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR Gambhir reckons RCB will look for someone like Maxwell in IPL auction Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for someone like Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during Thursday's IPL auction to reduce pressure on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the batting department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol at Rs 100: PM Modi blames previous govts for not cutting import dependence

On a day when petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed on reducing Indias energy import dependence.Without referrin...

BJP announces agitation to seek relief for electricity consumers in Maharashtra

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule on Wednesday announced a jail bharo courting arrest agitation on February 24 across Maharashtra to protest against the state governments refusal to offer relief to electricity consumers.Speaking to report...

Gunmen kill 1 pupil, abduct some 40 people in north Nigeria

Gunmen have attacked a school in Nigerias north-central Niger State, killing at least one student and abducting more than 40 people including students and teachers, according to an official, teacher and a prefect.The gunmen, thought to be b...

EU says fighting growing cases of COVID vaccine fraud

The European Commission is taking action to curb growing cases of COVID-19 vaccine fraud and bring people responsible for it to justice, the president of the EUs executive said on Wednesday. In a crisis like this you will always have people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021