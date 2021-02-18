Left Menu

Tennis-Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka

The defeat ended Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. "It was a big error day for me today," the 39-year-old told reporters after the match at Rod Laver Arena. Asked if it was just a bad day at the office, Williams said: "I don't know.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:57 IST
Tennis-Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams broke down in tears before cutting short her post-match news conference after losing 6-3 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. The defeat ended Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

"It was a big error day for me today," the 39-year-old told reporters after the match at Rod Laver Arena. Asked if it was just a bad day at the office, Williams said: "I don't know. I'm done," before leaving the room in tears.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory on Thursday.Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office...

India's Usha Rao-Monari appointed as Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of UNDP

Indias Usha Rao-Monari, a leading investment professional, has been appointed by UN chief Antonio Guterres as Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the UNDP, joining a growing list of women from the country appointed to hel...

Strengthen ‘One Health approach’ to prevent future pandemics – WHO chief

While the concept of One Health where multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve better public health outcomes may have once seemed simple, it is no longer, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, opening the ...

J-K police, Army brief foreign envoys on Counter-radicalisation, community engagements

The 24-member delegation of foreign envoys was briefed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar about the various progammes including community engagements, counter-radicalisation being undertaken by them and also the Indian Armys role i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021