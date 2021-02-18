Tennis-Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
The defeat ended Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. "It was a big error day for me today," the 39-year-old told reporters after the match at Rod Laver Arena. Asked if it was just a bad day at the office, Williams said: "I don't know.
Serena Williams broke down in tears before cutting short her post-match news conference after losing 6-3 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. The defeat ended Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
"It was a big error day for me today," the 39-year-old told reporters after the match at Rod Laver Arena. Asked if it was just a bad day at the office, Williams said: "I don't know. I'm done," before leaving the room in tears.
