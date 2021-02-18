Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League in no rush to conduct delayed TV rights tender

The normal schedule for the rights sales would have seen the auction held in February or March but Masters said the league had not yet even decided what package structure would be available in the three-year deal. Currently the packages for live matches are shared between Sky Sports and BT Sports with Amazon streaming a handful of games.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:50 IST
Soccer-Premier League in no rush to conduct delayed TV rights tender

The Premier League is in no rush to conduct its auction for domestic broadcast rights, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday, insisting he does not expect their value to fall. The normal schedule for the rights sales would have seen the auction held in February or March but Masters said the league had not yet even decided what package structure would be available in the three-year deal.

Currently the packages for live matches are shared between Sky Sports and BT Sports with Amazon streaming a handful of games. "We are in no rush to go to market at the moment, we are going to take our time. A great amount of market consultation goes on before we launch a tender process," Masters told the FT's Business of Football summit.

"In a normal three-year cycle we would be having just completed or in the market now, in the middle of our three-year term. "It will take place at some point this year but it is too early to say whether they will be any material deviation from our historic packaging strategies," he said.

A number of media analysts and broadcasters have said they expect the rights market in Europe to be flat or even drop in value. BT Sport head Simon Green said this week that he saw a "realignment and a correction and perhaps a period of rights deflation and you can already see it".

But Masters was confident that would not be the case. "No. I think what is going on in Europe at the moment and I don't want to talk about other people's processes, but I don't really think that they are necessarily relevant to what might happen here in the UK.

"I accept that we are in a challenging environment, of course I do, that much is obvious, but I don't accept that things have plateaued or that we are looking at a downward curve at all," he said. Masters said that international deals done in the past year had not shown a decline.

"At the moment we are ahead of our current position in the markets where we have been selling. As always we are confident and optimistic of the future not withstanding significant challenges," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark man gets 4 months in prison for coughing at police

Denmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shouting corona during a routine traffic stop in March last year.The incident, which took place when the country was un...

Lebanese court removes judge from Beirut port blast probe - lawyer

A Lebanese court decided on Thursday to remove investigating judge Fadi Sawan from the Beirut port blast probe, Youssef Lahoud, the lawyer who represents around 1,400 victims of the explosion, told Reuters.Judge Fadi Sawan had charged three...

Uncapped Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh....

China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

The Chinese government defended its use of Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, following a report that it had used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021