Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico looking to get title bid back on track as Real circle

Atletico Madrid hope to get back to winning ways when they host Levante on Saturday after seeing their lead at the top of La Liga slip. Atletico have six points more than second-placed Real Madrid and have played a game less than their city rivals.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:56 IST
Soccer-Atletico looking to get title bid back on track as Real circle

Atletico Madrid hope to get back to winning ways when they host Levante on Saturday after seeing their lead at the top of La Liga slip. Atletico have six points more than second-placed Real Madrid and have played a game less than their city rivals. But unconvincing performances and two draws in their last three matches have left the door ajar for Real in the title race.

Diego Simeone's side drew 1-1 at Levante on Wednesday in a match that been postponed earlier in the season. "I don't think (this result) means we're more nervous than you would usually be," Simeone said.

For the first time in his decade-long tenure, the club have conceded in six successive games and he will be looking to shore up the defence. "We need to improve defensively and we'll try and do this game upon game," Simeone said. "It's difficult to explain why we've been shipping so many goals and other sides are punishing us at the start of games." Atletico are likely to be without Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera and Moussa Dembele as the trio continue to isolate following positive COVID-19 tests, and Kieran Trippier is suspended.

Later on Saturday, Real play lowly Valladolid as they bid to keep the pressure on Atletico. Coach Zinedine Zidane could be without up to eight first team players as injuries take their toll, including captain Sergio Ramos and forward Eden Hazard.

Third-placed Barcelona, who are nine points off top spot, will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint German in the Champions League when Cadiz visit on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bonds' reflation sell-off stalls; focus on ECB minutes

Euro zone bonds showed further signs of stabilisation on Thursday, with German yields edging up slightly after a hefty sell-off earlier in the week driven by expectations of rising inflation. Expectations of economic recovery from the COVID...

BRIEF-TikTok Says UFC And TikTok Go Live With Multi-Year Partnership

Feb 18 Reuters - TIKTOK SAYS UFC AND TIKTOK GO LIVE WITH MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TIKTOK SAYS MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH UFC TO DELIVER EXCLUSIVE LIVESTREAM CONTENT FOR UFC FANS ON TIKTOK AROUND THE WORLD Source text httpsbit.ly3ay2e5o...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

The number of Americans filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is steadily recovering as additional fiscal stimulus and falling COVID-19 cases allow more services businesse...

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Bamboo Agarbatti maker 'Keshari Bio Products LLP'

Sustained efforts of Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC to strengthen Indian Agarbatti industry have begun yielding results with Assam leading the way. On Thursday, Minister of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari through video conference ina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021