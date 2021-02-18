IPL 2021 Auction: Daniel Christian goes to RCB, KKR bag Harbhajan for Rs 2 cr

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan went unsold earlier in the auction but was finally bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the second round. KKR also bought Karun Nair and Ben Cutting for Rs 50 Lakhs and 75 Lakhs respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought India batsman Kedar Jhadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman while Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian was sold to RCB for 4.8 crores. A serial title winner in leagues around the world, Christian will turn out for RCB in IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians bought James Neesham for Rs 50 Lakh while Sam Billings was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Chris Green and Isuru Udana remained unsold.

Earlier in the day, Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 50 Lakhs while Tom Curran was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore. Pawan Negi, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and Rassie van der Dussen all went unsold at the auction.

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was also bought by CSK for Rs 9.5 crore making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction. Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore. Gowtham and Meredith have not played for their countries, but that didn't stop IPL franchises from bidding big on them.

Star wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 20 lakh. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore. He had his base price as Rs 20 lakh. Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 Lakh. The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction.

England batters Alex Hales and Jason Roy who had their base price as Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively also did not find any takers and he also went unsold. (ANI)

