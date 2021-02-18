IPL 2021 Auction: Mumbai Indians bring Arjun Tendulkar on board for Rs 20 lakhs

Young all-rounder and son of former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Like his father Sachin, Arjun will represent Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians also bought James Neesham for Rs 50 lakh while Sam Billings was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

Chris Green and Isuru Udana remained unsold while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Indian batsman Kedar Jhadav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Earlier in the day, Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 50 lakhs while Tom Curran was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore.

Pawan Negi, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and Rassie van der Dussen all went unsold at the auction. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was also bought by CSK for Rs 9.5 crore making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction.

Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore. Gowtham and Meredith have not played for their countries, but that didn't stop IPL franchises from bidding big on them. Star wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 20 lakh. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore. He had his base price as Rs 20 lakh.

Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh. The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)