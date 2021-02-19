Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic walk champion Schwazer cleared of doping by court

The court offered a full acquittal, saying Schwazer "did not commit the crime". The International Athletics Federation (IAAF) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) were described as being "opaque" during the case.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 04:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 04:20 IST
Athletics-Olympic walk champion Schwazer cleared of doping by court

A doping case against retired Italian Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer was dismissed by a Bolzano court on Thursday.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the court said it was "highly likely" that Schwazer's urine samples were tampered with in 2016 to produce a positive test. The court offered a full acquittal, saying Schwazer "did not commit the crime".

The International Athletics Federation (IAAF) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) were described as being "opaque" during the case. WADA hit back at the ruling in a harshly worded statement, rejecting the defamatory criticism contained in the decision.

"WADA has noted with grave concern comments made earlier today by a court judge in Bolzano, Italy, in handing down a decision in the criminal case against race walker Alex Schwazer," WADA said. "While the decision is lengthy and will need to be assessed in full, WADA is appalled by the multiple reckless and groundless allegations made by the judge against the organization and other parties to this case."

WADA noted that over the course of the proceedings it provided overwhelming evidence that was corroborated by independent experts, which it says the judge rejected in favour of unsubstantiated theories. Schwazer, the 2008 Olympic champion, was banned for three years and nine months after admitting using the erythropoietin (EPO) blood booster in 2012.

He returned to win the world championship title in 2016, but was then banned for eight years and missed the Rio Olympics after losing an appeal in a second doping case, when a retest of a sample showed traces of steroids. Schwazer denied knowingly taking the substance and his trainer, Sandro Donati, said he was the victim of "sporting homicide" by the IAAF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Teed off: As COVID fuels S. Africa's housing crisis, golf courses feel the heat

Lockdown evictions stir debate about nations golf courses Activists say land should be used for affordable housing Golfers, govt say not all courses right for homebuilding By Kim HarrisbergJOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation -...

Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.The COVID-19 pandem...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that something will happen in the coming...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021