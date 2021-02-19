Left Menu

Vijay Hazare Trophy: White-ball specialists look to shine ahead of England ODIs

Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic one-day competition in India, will kick off on Saturday with players looking to get back on the field after shining in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:20 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: White-ball specialists look to shine ahead of England ODIs
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic one-day competition in India, will kick off on Saturday with players looking to get back on the field after shining in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament will also act as the perfect platform for the players who are looking to showcase their skills in the white-ball format ahead of the ODI series against England, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup is scheduled later this year.

Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will captain Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming tournament. Shreyas didn't have a good run in the ODI series against Australia while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the side due to injury. Both the cricketers will look to impress the selectors ahead of the white-ball series against England. Prithvi Shaw has been named as the vice-captain of Mumbai while the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tushar Despande have also been named in the squad

Pradeep Sangwan might lead Delhi but Shikhar Dhawan will look to make the most of the tournament having not played a one-day game since December first week. The sides have been divided into six Elite A, B, C, D, and E and the Plate Group. The Plate Group's matches will be played across the different locations in Tamil Nadu while the Elite Groups' games will be held in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Kolkata respectively.

Last year's runners-up Tamil Nadu, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions in January are in Group B while defending champions Karnataka are in Group C. The quarter-final will be played on March 8 and 9 respectively, while the semi-final will take place on March 11. The final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for March 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach

Naomi Osaka not only wants to win Grand Slams and hoist trophies but also hopes to be a role model in the way she carries herself on court, her coach Wim Fissette said on Friday.Osaka will meet American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open...

Over one lakh people achieve literacy in Kerala in four years

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 PTI In a historicachievement, a total of 1,08,057 illiterate people, majorityof them belonging to the marginalised sections, have beeninitiated into the world of letters in the last four years inKerala, according ...

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

After a nearly seven month journey through space, Perseverance -- the largest and the most advanced rover NASA has ever sent to another world -- successfully touched down on the surface of Mars on Friday in a nail-biting landing that marks ...

CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam: officials.

CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021