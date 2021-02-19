Soccer-Bayern's Tolisso out for months with 'serious' muscle injury-club

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be out of action for at least three months after having surgery on Friday for a muscle injury he picked up in training, coach Hansi Flick said. The France international was injured in training on Thursday while attempting to shoot on goal with no other player involved, and he is expected to miss most of the remainder of the season.

The injury could also cast a shadow over his participation at this year's European Championship starting in June. "He has already been operated (on). It is a serious muscle injury in his left thigh, a muscle tear. We were all shocked in training," Flick told a news conference. "We estimate it (his absence) will be three months. I hope that he heals quickly."

"He was attempting to shoot in front of goal and then he hobbled off the pitch and was feeling sharp pain." Tolisso's career has been ravaged by injuries and he missed several months late last season and again earlier in the current campaign with an ankle injury and muscle problems respectively.

"He had just got back into action. He needs his rhythm and was finding it now again. It is a pity," Flick said. "Now it's about looking ahead. "We will support him in the coming weeks and months because he will need this. It is almost a tragedy if you look at his (injury) history."

The 26-year-old is the latest Bayern player sidelined after Thomas Mueller and Benjamin Pavard went into quarantine a few days ago after testing positive for COVID-19. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez only returned after their own positive coronavirus tests a few days ago.

Bayern, who travel to in-form Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. They visit Lazio in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)