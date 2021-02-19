Rugby-France scrumhalf Dupont tests positive for COVID-19 - French federation

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a Six Nations game against Scotland, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad were tested and so far 11 had tested negative, with Dupont the only one to return a positive test, it said.

The other results were not yet known. France play Scotland at the Stade de France on Feb. 28.

