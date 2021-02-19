Left Menu

Rugby-France scrumhalf Dupont tests positive for COVID-19 - French federation

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a Six Nations game against Scotland, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad were tested and so far 11 had tested negative, with Dupont the only one to return a positive test, it said. The other results were not yet known.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:29 IST
Rugby-France scrumhalf Dupont tests positive for COVID-19 - French federation

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a Six Nations game against Scotland, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad were tested and so far 11 had tested negative, with Dupont the only one to return a positive test, it said.

The other results were not yet known. France play Scotland at the Stade de France on Feb. 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, adding there had been no decision yet on the future of U.S. troops in the country. I urge all parties to choose the path tow...

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trumps push for Moscows membership.Any invitation for Russia ...

Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets, Lockheed executive says

Lockheed Martin co, the United States largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday.Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheeds Aeronauti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021