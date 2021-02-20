Left Menu

Own goal gives Wolves 1-0 win over Leeds in Premier League

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:20 IST
Illan Meslier's own goal gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win over Leeds on Friday in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper unknowingly turned the ball into his own net after Adama Traore's second-half drive came back off the crossbar.

Mateusz Klich hit the post and Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for offside for Leeds, while Wolves keeper Rui Patricio twice denied Liam Cooper and smartly saved from Helder Costa in stoppage time.

Wolves recorded back-to-back victories for just the second time this season to go above Leeds into 11th and leave the visitors still searching for their 200th Premier League win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

