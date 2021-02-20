Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani is willing to continue to the job if he is given an extension by the PCBs patron-in-chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan.Manis three-year tenure as PCB chairman will end in September this year but he told reporters in Lahore that he is open for an extension.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:39 IST
PCB chief Mani open for an extension if offered
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani is willing to continue the job if he is given an extension by the PCB's patron-in-chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mani's three-year tenure as PCB chairman will end in September this year but he told reporters in Lahore that he is open for an extension. ''I never asked for this job nor did I talk to the PM about it. He entrusted this responsibility to me and I have tried to do my best,'' said Mani, a former ICC president.

Mani said he was satisfied with the targets he had achieved, which he set while assuming charge in September 2018. ''Our CEO Wasim Khan has played a big part in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan despite the COVID-19 pandemic and stressful conditions. I would like to see him being given an extension of another three years," he said.

Mani said the board had not only succeeded in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan but had also worked hard on improving the overall structure of the game in the country.

''Our domestic structure is now better and it will take three to five years for the results to come through. Time is required for everyone to see the benefits of our changing domestic structure,'' he said.

Mani said he was also happy to see the PCB in a financially stable position, at a time when other boards were struggling due to disruption of cricket activities because of the pandemic. Mani and Wasim initially faced a lot of criticism because both were brought by the Prime Minister from England to help improve the Pakistan cricket set-up.

The PCB chief said while he welcomed constructive criticism based on facts, he was disappointed over personal attacks.

