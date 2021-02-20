Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

But the American bowed out as she started, with errors flying off her racket. Osaka served out the match to love, with a big serve sealing it when Brady thumped a forehand return long.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:45 IST
Tennis-Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title
Image Credit: Twitter(@naomiosaka )

Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win to claim her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's victory over the 22nd-seeded American at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese her fourth major crown.

Fans hoping for a repeat of the pair's engrossing U.S. Open semi-final last year were left disappointed as Brady froze in the spotlight of her first Grand Slam final. Third seed Osaka played some way short of her best tennis but it was more than enough as she clinched six straight games to take the first set and stormed to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Brady belatedly conjured some resistance to break Osaka against the flow of play and claw back to 5-3. But the American bowed out as she started, with errors flying off her racket.

Osaka served out the match to love, with a big serve sealing it when Brady thumped a forehand return long.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK ministry confirms second HQ outside London in historic move

In what has been dubbed a historic move, the UK government on Saturday confirmed that it will create a second headquarters outside London for its housing ministry in the city of Wolverhampton in central England.The new HQ will have at least...

Lander and rover of China’s lunar probe switched to dormant mode: report

The lander and the rover of Chinas Change-4 lunar probe have been switched to dormant mode for the lunar night due to lack of solar power, a media report said on Saturday.Chinas Change-4 lunar rover scripted history on January 3, 2019 when ...

CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy must come from within: Azim Premji

IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday said companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility CSR as such contributions to society need to come from within.Premji, who donated Rs 7,904 crore i...

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues

The stalemate continued in the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day of the budget session on Saturday as the opposition BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged irregularities in the process of paddy procurem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021