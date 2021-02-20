Left Menu

Mount nets penalty to give Chelsea 1-1 draw at Southampton

The winger had an almost immediate impact, with his ball into the box forcing Danny Ings to bring down Mount, who converted the penalty in the 54th minute.Chelsea is fourth in the standings and Southampton is 13th.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:02 IST
Mount nets penalty to give Chelsea 1-1 draw at Southampton

Mason Mount's penalty gave Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday as the hosts ended a six-game losing run in the Premier League.

The point stopped Thomas Tuchel's side recording a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Takumi Minamino's fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta's despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was withdrawn at halftime with another ankle problem, and Callum Hudson-Odoi came on. The winger had an almost immediate impact, with his ball into the box forcing Danny Ings to bring down Mount, who converted the penalty in the 54th minute.

Chelsea is fourth in the standings and Southampton is 13th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint or dual degrees

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission UGC finalising a draft for the regulations of these programmes.However, a final d...

J&K aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 cr in 2 years: LG Sinha

Asserting that his administration aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 crore from the UT in the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a dry port with customs clearance facility in t...

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021