India to host World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging next month

India will host the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging event in Greater Noida from March 11 to 14. The tournament will be jointly organised by the Equestrian Federation of India and Equiwings Sports, a pioneer private firm in organising the sport in the country, a release said on Wednesday.

Seven countries, including hosts India, Russia, USA, Belarus, Pakistan, Sudan and Bahrain are expected to compete in the event. Out of these seven teams, the top two sides will qualify for the World Cup which is scheduled to be held in South Africa in 2023.

The World Cup Qualifiers will be a part of The Penta Grand 2021, which also includes National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, the Half Million Cup and the Noida Horse Show to be held at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Stadium in Greater Noida from March 3 to 14. EFI secretary general Jaiveer Singh said: ''During this tough sporting year (2020-21), the EFI has successfully conducted all National Championships for Dressage, Eventing, Show Jumping and Endurance. Tent Pegging is one of the most thrilling and exciting sport of Equestrian. ''Efforts are being made by the Federation (EFI) through a constant dialogue with Asian Equestrian federation (AEF) to get Tent Pegging re-included in the Asian Games.'' Tent Pegging is a sport that features a mounted horseman riding at a gallop. The rider uses a sword or a lance to pierce pickup and carry away a small ground target symbolic of a tent peg. Tent pegging was included as an official sport by Olympic Council of Asia in 1982.

