Left Menu

Neil Lennon resigns as Celtic FC manager, John Kennedy to take interim charge

Celtic FC on Wednesday announced that manager Neil Lennon has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:16 IST
Neil Lennon resigns as Celtic FC manager, John Kennedy to take interim charge
Celtic FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Celtic FC on Wednesday announced that manager Neil Lennon has resigned from his position with immediate effect. "Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as football manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The club said that the current assistant manager, John Kennedy, will take interim charge of the team. Lennon has served the club with distinction as both player and manager, delivering numerous successes, most recently completing the Domestic Treble in December. In his second period as Celtic manager, he has achieved five trophy successes, to add to his three League titles and two Scottish Cup victories in his first period as manager.

Celtic FC are currently placed in the second position in the Scottish Premiership table with 64 points, 18 points behind table-toppers Rangers. "We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously. I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed," the club's official website quoted Lennon as saying.

"I have always given my best to the club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic. I would like to thank so many people at the club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future," he added. Celtic FC will next play against Aberdeen on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hillary to co-write thriller on state of terror

Former US First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and her long-time friend Louise Penny will come out with a novel State of Terror which will be published on October 12 by Pan Macmillan India.The story follows a novice Secretary of State who has ...

India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Modi

India renamed the worlds largest cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a move that drew immediate praise and criticism. The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly ...

Ukraine holds talks with Bharat Biotech for Covaxin supplies; Keen on intranasal vaccine

Hyderabad, Feb 24 PTI A three-member, high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister Dr Maksym Stepanov held discussions with Bharat Biotech on Wednesday to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to that country.The dele...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm.NATION DEL42 CAB-LD VACCINE All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with comorbidities can get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 New Delhi Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021