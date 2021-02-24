Soccer-Bayern's Musiala opts for German national team instead of England

Left Menu

Bayern Munich's teenager Jamal Musiala has decided to play in the future for the German national team instead of England after a talk with Germany coach Joachim Loew, the attacking midfielder said on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich's teenager Jamal Musiala has decided to play in the future for the German national team instead of England after a talk with Germany coach Joachim Loew, the attacking midfielder said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old became the youngest English scorer in the Champions League when he netted for Bayern in Tuesday's 4-1 last 16 first leg win over Lazio in Rome.

Hours later he announced his decision to play for Germany. "I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England," Musiala told Germany's ARD Television. "I thought about it a lot but at the end I listened to the feeling that it is the right decision to play for Germany."

The Stuttgart-born Musiala played almost his entire youth career at Chelsea from 2011 before joining Bayern in 2019 and thus was eligible to also play for England. He has also represented both German and England at national youth level but said a chat with coach Loew helped swing the decision in Germany's favour.

"I had a very good an honest discussion with Joachim Loew. We met in Munich and he showed me clearly my way to the national team," Musiala said. He said Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff had also been present.

"I was impressed by how well informed they both were. Mr Loew analysed very well my style and my weaknesses. He sees me in the future in my strongest position, that in the attacking midfield," Musiala added. Germany have advanced to this year's European Championship with Munich one of the host cities of the Europe-wide tournament.

"To play a Euro in Munich is obviously a dream and I will do everything to present myself with good performances," he said.

