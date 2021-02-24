Bayern's Jamal Musiala picks Germany over England
And this decision now feels 100 right, the 17-year-old Musiala told German broadcaster ARD in comments published Wednesday.Musiala, who turns 18 on Friday, said he recently spoke at length with Joachim Lw when the Germany coach visited Munich about how he could fit into the team.Musiala has played 26 times for Bayern across all competitions and became the German teams youngest Champions League goalscorer on Tuesday when he netted Bayerns second goal in a 4-1 win over Lazio.PTI | Munich | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:51 IST
Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has committed to play internationally for Germany, rather than England, a day after scoring his first Champions League goal.
Musiala was born in Germany but moved to England when he was 7 and came through Chelsea's academy. He played for both Germany and England at the under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.
“In the end I just listened to my feelings. And this decision now feels 100% right,” the 17-year-old Musiala told German broadcaster ARD in comments published Wednesday.
Musiala, who turns 18 on Friday, said he recently spoke at length with Joachim Löw when the Germany coach visited Munich about how he could fit into the team.
Musiala has played 26 times for Bayern across all competitions and became the German team's youngest Champions League goalscorer on Tuesday when he netted Bayern's second goal in a 4-1 win over Lazio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamal Musiala
- German
- Chelsea
- Munich
- Joachim
- Musiala
- Germany
- England
- Champions League
- Lazio
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379 - RKI
EXCLUSIVE-Germany earmarks 8.89 bln euros to buy up to 635.1 mln COVID-19 shots
Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament
Heavy snow creates severe traffic disruptions in Germany
Germany set to agree phased introduction of hydrogen transport