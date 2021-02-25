Left Menu

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw slams double ton as Mumbai amass 457/4 against Puducherry

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw put on a sensational batting performance and led from the front as he slammed an unbeaten 227 runs off 152 balls against Puducherry in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw. (Image: BCCI/IPL).

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw put on a sensational batting performance and led from the front as he slammed an unbeaten 227 runs off 152 balls against Puducherry in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. Prithvi whacked five sixes and whooping 31 fours to steer Mumbai to 457 runs in their allotted 50 overs. The right-handed batsman also broke former South Africa cricketer Graeme Pollock's record of the highest score as a captain in List A cricket.

If Prithvi was in scintillating form while hitting the double ton, Suryakumar Yadav, who recently earned a maiden call up in the national side, showed why his selection was based on merit. Suryakumar, who came in to bat at number four, notched up 133 runs in just 58 balls on the back of 22 fours and four glorious sixes. Leading from the front, Prithvi helped Mumbai register the fourth-highest total in List A cricket. The highest team total (496/4) was scored in the match between Surrey vs Gloucestershire, at The Oval in 2007.

Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic one-day competition in India, kicked off last week with white-ball specialists looking to impress the national selectors and get closer to their dreams of representing the country. The tournament will also act as the perfect platform for the players who are looking to showcase their skills in the white-ball format ahead of the limited-overs series against England, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup is scheduled later this year.

And players are in no mood in throwing off this perfect opportunity. Earlier this week, Prithvi had slammed a match-winning hundred against Delhi. Last week, Ishan Kishan smashed 173 runs in just 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh. Ishan whacked five sixes and 12 fours to bring up 102 runs in just 74 balls before unleashing the beast within himself. In the last 20 balls he faced, the Jharkhand skipper slammed 71 runs.

On the same day, Ishan earned a maiden national call-up when he was named in India's T20 squad for the England series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

