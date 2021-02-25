Left Menu

Guptill credits Williamson for helping set game up against Australia in 2nd T20I

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill feels skipper Kane Williamson assisting him during the 131-run partnership had set the perfect platform for a win in the second T20I against Australia on Thursday.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:41 IST
Guptill credits Williamson for helping set game up against Australia in 2nd T20I
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill feels skipper Kane Williamson assisting him during the 131-run partnership had set the perfect platform for a win in the second T20I against Australia on Thursday. Guptill returned to form with a sensational knock before Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams almost got Australia over the line.

After being one wicket down in the fourth over, going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Australia in the second T20I. Williamson assisted the opening batsman with a customary 53 off 35 balls. "The beauty about cricket is that it doesn't matter about what's happened in the past. You move forward. You go on. I was lucky enough to spend a bit of time at the wicket today and get a few runs, but having Kane [Williamson] out there in that partnership really set the game up for us," stuff.co.nz quoted Guptill as saying.

Guptill's next target is to win the T20I series against Australia as he shifts focus towards the third game slated to be played on March 3. The right-handed batsman, who also broke Indian opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in T20Is, praised his bowlers for keeping the visitors' batsmen at bay. "I'm looking forward to hopefully going 3-0 up in Wellington. Our guys held their nerve. Tim and Trent's last overs were really clutch, and they bowled fantastically to keep Australia at bay," said Guptill.

In reply to New Zealand 219, Australia got off to a good start as the visitors smashed 33 runs from the first three overs. But the visitors' chase was derailed in the middle overs courtesy of some quality bowling by the Kiwis before Stoinis and Daniel almost got Australia over the line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Dr Harsh Vardhan over Coronil

Days after the Indian Medical Association IMA demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjalis Coronil Ayurvedic medicine, Patanjali Ayurved Limited spokesperson SK Tijarawala on Thursday condemned t...

Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose

Pfizer announced on Thursday that it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus.Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect ag...

Baby decapitated, mother dies of injuries

A 13-month-old baby was found decapitated, while her seriously injured mother died on the way to hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Vijay Naglia village on the intervening nig...

eLearning app eMedicoz wins 5th South Asia Education Summit Award 2021

New Delhi India, February 25 ANINewsVoir eMedicoz app wins 5th South Asia Education Summit Award 2021 organized by Digital Inclusion Foundation ICTpost which is Indias first Think Tank and online media venture on ICT vertical. eMedicoz app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021