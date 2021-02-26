Left Menu

Soccer-Aubameyang heads Arsenal into last 16 of Europa League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck a late winner as Arsenal dug deep to beat Benfica 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday. There was still a nervous moment in stoppage time as Benfica hit the woodwork but Arsenal hung on to complete a notable win in Athens.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:25 IST
Soccer-Aubameyang heads Arsenal into last 16 of Europa League
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck a late winner as Arsenal dug deep to beat Benfica 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday. When a dreadful mistake by Dani Ceballos just past the hour mark allowed Rafa Silva to put Benfica 2-1 ahead in Athens it meant Arsenal required two goals to avoid a disappointing exit.

But Kieran Tierney's goal gave Arsenal hope and Aubameyang, who had put the English side ahead in the first half, was in the right place to head home in the 86th minute. There was still a nervous moment in stoppage time as Benfica hit the woodwork but Arsenal hung on to complete a notable win in Athens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to 'thank' people after civic polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday arrived in Gujarats Surat to thank the people if the city, where his party has put up an impressive show by winning 27 seats in the recently-held civic polls.Ta...

Japan partly ending pandemic emergency, keeps it for Tokyo

The state of emergency Japan set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend and remain in the Tokyo area for another week, a government minister said Friday. Partially lifting the emergency, and ...

Microsoft, Amadeus form strategic partnership to reimagine travel industry

Tech giant Microsoft and Amadeus, IT provider for the travel and tourism industry, have formed a global strategic partnership to innovate and explore new productssolutions and create smoother travel experiences in the future using cloud tec...

Investors, depositor's trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi.

Investors, depositors trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021