The NCAA laid out its contingency plans on Thursday should COVID-19 force a team to withdraw from the women's basketball tournament, and it will not allow a replacement team to enter past March 16 -- five days before the scheduled start. In fact, should a team not be able to play a game because of medical protocols once the tournament is underway, the game will be recorded as "no contest" and the opponent will move on to the next round. Pandemic helped Swiatek deal with French Open success

French Open champion Iga Swiatek says the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for her as the restrictions allowed the 19-year-old from Poland to settle into her life as a first-time Grand Slam winner. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status when she became the youngest woman to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007. U.S. has not made 'final decision' on participating in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on whether the United States will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Olympics to be moved out of Beijing have cited a U.S. designation made under former President Donald Trump that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region. Thierry Henry steps down as coach of CF Montreal

Thierry Henry cited family reasons for his decision to step down as head coach of CF Montreal, the organization announced Thursday morning. The move also comes amid multiple media outlets reporting that Henry had interviewed for the vacant position at Bournemouth. Holloway keen to push his limits after record-breaking run

American Grant Holloway said he was not surprised by his blistering pace on the World Indoor Tour circuit this year as he eclipsed the long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid. Holloway, the outdoor 110m hurdles world champion, won his 10th race of the year on Wednesday as he finished the 60m hurdles final in 7.29 seconds, shaving 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994. Former U.S. Olympics coach dies by suicide after being charged

Former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and was charged earlier on Thursday with human trafficking and sexual assault, has since died by suicide, authorities said. According to court documents filed in Eaton County, Geddert was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer. Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. "Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future," per The Athletic. Vaccines 'encouraged' but not compulsory for athletes at Tokyo: Coates

Athletes are being encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but it will not be compulsory, IOC Vice President John Coates said on Thursday. "Not compulsory, we can't do that," Coates, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, told reporters in Brisbane. Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

World number two Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open due to a back injury, the Spaniard said on Thursday. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month. Ledecky anticipates fierce competition at Tokyo Games

Fears that training disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to sub par performances at the Tokyo Games are overblown as many athletes will emerge from lockdowns stronger than ever, five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky said. Like many athletes, the 23-year-old's training regime for the Games was upended when pools had to be shut down to control the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans. The pandemic also led to the Olympics being delayed by a year.

