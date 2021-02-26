Left Menu

Soccer-Pogba still out with thigh injury, says United boss Solskjaer

"Paul is still out for a few weeks unfortunately," Solskjaer told MUTV. "Scott, Donny and Edinson we hope that they can be available for the weekend, but I'm not sure.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 08:42 IST
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not recovered from a thigh injury and will remain sidelined for a few more weeks, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Pogba was injured in United's 3-3 draw with Everton on Feb. 6 and has since missed five games in all competitions.

United will also be without Daniel James for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea after the midfielder picked up an injury in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League tie. United advanced to the last 16 by their 4-0 win in the first leg.

In more positive injury news, Solskjaer said striker Edinson Cavani, and midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek could return to the side.

"Scott, Donny, and Edinson we hope that they can be available for the weekend, but I'm not sure. "He (James) felt a tweak. With the intensity, he works at he felt something, so we hope it's not really serious. We'll have to check on him."

United are second in the Premier League with 49 points, 10 behind Manchester City.

