'He's arguably the best T20 batter': Stoinis backs skipper Finch to find form

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has come out in support of skipper Aaron Finch following the opening batsman dearth of runs in recent games.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:17 IST
Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Image Credit: ANI

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has come out in support of skipper Aaron Finch following the opening batsman dearth of runs in recent games. Finch scored a paltry 12 during Australia's chase of a mammoth total on Wednesday in the second T20I against New Zealand. The visiting skipper has been going through a lean patch and had scored just one run in the first T20I on Monday.

Stoinis, who almost got Australia over the line with his sensational knock in the second T20I, voiced his support for the skipper citing the key role Finch can play in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year. "There's just full confidence that he's going to perform for us and, personally, all I can see is a long-term picture because come the World Cup, we need him firing," cricket.com.au quoted Stoinis as saying.

"He's arguably the best Twenty20 batter in the world over a long period of time. His record's so good and he's our captain, so maybe that's what's going on off-field but in our heads we just trust him," he added. Stoinis highlighted how Finch didn't have a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year but wasn't short of runs when it came to scoring in ODIs against India.

"The same thing happened when he came back from IPL. He didn't have the IPL he wanted but then he came and made hundred after hundred in the one-dayers," said Stoinis. "I think that's just the game of cricket, you've got to ride out these sorts of things and I think it's important that, as a team, he feels backed," he added.

After being one wicket down in the fourth over, going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Australia in the second T20I. In reply to New Zealand 219, Australia got off to a good start as the visitors smashed 33 runs from the first three overs. But the visitors' chase was derailed in the middle overs courtesy of some quality bowling by the Kiwis before Stoinis and Daniel almost got Australia over the line. (ANI)

