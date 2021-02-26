Left Menu

Rugby-England's Lawes to miss rest of Six Nations

Versatile England forward Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations championship after a scan revealed the extent of the damage to a pectoral muscle he injured in training on Wednesday. Lawes had already been replaced by Mark Wilson at blindside flanker in the team to play Wales on Saturday but the tough-tackling Northampton man will now also miss out on England's remaining games against France and Ireland next month.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:34 IST
Rugby-England's Lawes to miss rest of Six Nations
Representative Image. Image Credit: pixabay

Versatile England forward Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations championship after a scan revealed the extent of the damage to a pectoral muscle he injured in training on Wednesday.

Lawes had already been replaced by Mark Wilson at blindside flanker in the team to play Wales on Saturday but the tough-tackling Northampton man will now also miss out on England's remaining games against France and Ireland next month. "Unfortunately, Courtney picked up a knock and that means he won't be available for us for the rest of the Six Nations," attack coach Simon Amor told journalists on Friday. "Courtney Lawes is an experienced player. He brings a lineout threat and a great defensive energy. But we've got some really fantastic players, particularly Mark Wilson who is one of our work-rate players. He can really get around the field and has that energy, particularly around the breakdown."

It was something of a freak injury for Lawes, sustained when he fell during a training session, twisting his chest. It is a big disappointment for the 32-year-old, who missed all England's autumn matches following ankle surgery. Lawes is the latest back rower to become unavailable, joining Jack Willis, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a terrible knee injury against Italy, and Sam Underhill, absent with a hip injury, on the sidelines.

With Wilson starting, coach Eddie Jones has included uncapped 19-year-old George Martin, who has made only three Premiership starts for Leicester, among the replacements. If he gets on to the pitch in Cardiff on Saturday he will be the first senior England player to be born this century. Having made a poor start to the defence of their title, with a home defeat by Scotland and a routine but not sparkling win over Italy, England will be desperate for victory and a convincing performance against an experienced Wales side who have won both their opening games, against Ireland and Scotland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021