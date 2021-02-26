Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari see positive signs of speed from new F1 car

Ferrari held a pre-season team launch on Friday with some confidence that their new Formula One car, to be unveiled next month, would be a lot better than last year's flop. Team principal Mattia Binotto told reporters in a video conference from the Ferrari museum in Maranello, against a backdrop of winning cars from the past, that the data looked promising.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:36 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari see positive signs of speed from new F1 car
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ferrari held a pre-season team launch on Friday with some confidence that their new Formula One car, to be unveiled next month, would be a lot better than last year's flop.

Team principal Mattia Binotto told reporters in a video conference from the Ferrari museum in Maranello, against a backdrop of winning cars from the past, that the data looked promising. "Last year the main issue was the speed on the straight lines, both power and drag," he said at the team presentation. "We've worked a lot on the power unit and the car aerodynamics to reduce the drag.

"Based on our simulations today, based on what we can see from the power output on the dyno and the drag of the car from the wind tunnel, I think we've recovered quite a lot of speed on the straight lines. "So I'm expecting the speed not to be such an issue... we hope to be competitive but we will know it only when in Bahrain. We believe that our car is certainly more efficient compared to the one we had last year."

The new car is due to be unveiled on March 10, with the season starting in Bahrain on the 28th after three days of testing there. Ferrari finished sixth overall in 2020, their lowest championship position since 1980 when they were 10th, and failed to win a race.

Mercedes, who took both titles for the seventh year in a row and now have Lewis Hamilton chasing his record eighth championship, won 13 of the 17 races. Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel has now moved to Aston Martin, with 26-year-old Spaniard Carlos Sainz arriving from McLaren alongside 23-year-old Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

The lineup is Ferrari's youngest since 1968 but Leclerc is a race winner and Sainz is on his fourth team already. Asked how optimistic he was, and whether he expected to stand on the podium again this year, Sainz said that was the million dollar question nobody could answer until the opening race in Bahrain.

"There are some encouraging signs, some encouraging data coming out," he said, speaking also in fluent Italian. "At the same time, we don't know what the others are doing. It's the same question every winter. You might be progressing but you don't know if the others are progressing more or less."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021