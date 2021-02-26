Left Menu

More India is allowed to get away, more toothless ICC will look: Vaughan

The governing body are allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt, he said while expressing his displeasure with the BCCI.Vaughan, who has led England from 2003 to 2008, felt broadcasters asking for refunds if a match finishes too soon may help change things.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:30 IST
More India is allowed to get away, more toothless ICC will look: Vaughan
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said the more India is allowed to ''get away'' with producing pitches that are not deemed good enough for Test cricket, the more ''toothless'' the ICC will look.

England on Thursday suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the third Test against India on a spin-friendly Motera track to go down 1-2 in the four-match series.

The match ended inside two days with the pitch drawing flak from former players like Vaughan, though batting legend Sunil Gavaskar credited the Indian spinners rather than blaming the surface.

''The longer powerful countries like India are allowed to get away with it the more toothless the ICC will look,'' Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph. ''The governing body are allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt,'' he said while expressing his displeasure with the BCCI.

Vaughan, who has led England from 2003 to 2008, felt broadcasters asking for refunds if a match finishes too soon may help change things. ''Perhaps it will take broadcasters to ask for refunds for things to change. They accept Test finishing early because the players are not good enough but not when home boards produce such poor pitches. ''They are left with three blank days but are still having to pay for production. They will not be happy and might think twice about good money for Test rights,'' Vaughan said.

He called India's win ''a shallow victory'' but admitted that the home team is much better equipped to deal with the conditions.

''India won the third Test but it was shallow victory. In fact, there was no winners from that game at all,'' Vaughan started his column with these words. He added, ''Yet, India showed their skill. We are not being fair if we do not accept that their skill levels in those conditions are far better than England's. ''But the good of the game needs to be looked at and as ex-players it is our duty to call it out.'' Vaughan said the pitches in the last two Tests have let the players down.

''We have to be fair and recognise that these players are battling for their careers and over the last two weeks they have been let down by the surfaces. ''How can anyone say that 250 is a par first innings score in a Test match and claim the pitch is good enough.

''Test cricket is not about accepting you need to have a bit of fortune as a batsman to score runs in the first innings.'' ''... If you have a World Test Championship you need to deduct points for producing surfaces that are not deemed good enough for Test cricket.

''But it is also a real concern for the game that we have seen India respond to going 1-0 down by producing pitches which turn prodigiously from ball one and which they know full well will only last two or three days,'' Vaughan said. He also blamed England's rotational policy and said they deserved to be in the position they are in at the moment.

''The disregard they showed by sending Jonny Bairstow home to walk his dogs for two weeks and then go back and bat at three against Ravi Ashwin has bitten them on the backside.'' PTI AH AH PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021