Left Menu

Alvarez not taking heavy underdog Yildirim lightly

Yildirim, of Turkey, hasnt boxed in two years.The Mexico-based World Boxing Council, which recognizes Alvarez as super middleweight champion, designates Yildirim as Alvarezs mandatory challenger, even though Yildirim is coming off a loss by technical decision to Anthony Dirrell in his previous fight.Nonetheless, Alvarez 54-1-2, 36 KOs will defend his title against Yildirim 21-2, 12 KOs at Hard Rock Stadium.

PTI | Mexico City | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:51 IST
Alvarez not taking heavy underdog Yildirim lightly
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Canelo)

Saul ''Canelo'' Alvarez has reached a point in his boxing career where he can dictate terms.

One of the sport's best pound-for-pound fighters and arguably its most popular, Alvarez can determine fight patterns, moving between divisions while sanctioning bodies keep him as champion in separate weight classes.

The 30-year-old from Mexico can also choose his opponents, and Avni Yildirim, whom he will fight Saturday night, raised eyebrows. Yildirim, of Turkey, hasn't boxed in two years.

The Mexico-based World Boxing Council, which recognizes Alvarez as super middleweight champion, designates Yildirim as Alvarez's mandatory challenger, even though Yildirim is coming off a loss by technical decision to Anthony Dirrell in his previous fight.

Nonetheless, Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) will defend his title against Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) at Hard Rock Stadium. The bout follows Alvarez's convincing decision victory over Callum Smith on Dec. 19 that earned him a second super-middleweight belt and ended 13 months of inactivity.

''I respect all fighters and the challenge I have in front of me,'' Alvarez said. ''I know what Yildirim brings. He is a strong fighter with plenty of desire to win.

''I come with the same mindset of winning, doing my job, and continuing to make history.'' For Alvarez, it's also a chance to perform in a new market. He will headline the first boxing card at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

''I'm happy to be here in Miami and open a new venue for big fights,'' said Alvarez, who fought in Miami while a rising contender 12 years ago. ''Hopefully, it will be the first of many.'' After landing the bout with Smith in late December, Alvarez plans to stay busy in 2021. His next targeted fight date is a unification bout with World Boxing Organization titleholder Billy Joe Saunders in May.

''It has been talked about, but there is nothing concrete,'' Alvarez said. ''First I want to go through this challenge and then explore what is next. But yes, we have had preliminary talks.

''I want to remain active. I enjoy what I do and work out in the gym. Fighting is my life. If everything goes well, we would like four fights this year.'' Yildirim knows Alvarez from sparring with the four-division champion. He is not concerned about rust as he attempts the monumental task of dethroning the heavily favored champ.

''He is a big champion, everyone knows that,'' Yildirim said. ''But I am ready for the championship title. This is my time.'' Saturday's bout will be Alvarez's second under promoter Matchroom Boxing after his split with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions in November.

''He knows what could lay ahead — fights with Billy Joe Saunders, unification matchups,'' Matchroom president Eddie Hearn said. ''But it's irrelevant if he doesn't beat Avni Yildirim. What I like about Avni Yildirim is he is a massive underdog in this fight but I promise he will come with fire in his belly.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...

Explosives scare near Ambani's house: cops looking for other car

Two days after a vehicle with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here, police are looking for the other car which had been seen at the spot, an official said on Saturday.The Crime Branch of Mumbai police ...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

Police launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar, and one woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.Three domestic media outlet...

Putin critic Navalny transferred to penal colony

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow detention centre to a penal colony, according to state media. Navalny remains behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021