Left Menu

Cricket-India's Bumrah to miss final test against England for 'personal reasons'

Bumrah returned to play his first test at his home ground in Ahmedabad, where India triumphed inside two days to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth test owing to personal reasons," the board said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:41 IST
Cricket-India's Bumrah to miss final test against England for 'personal reasons'

India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the final test against England after the 27-year-old was released from the squad for personal reasons, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The right-arm seamer took four wickets in the opening test in Chennai but was rested for the second match, which India won to level the series. Bumrah returned to play his first test at his home ground in Ahmedabad, where India triumphed inside two days to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth test owing to personal reasons," the board said in a statement. "Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth test." India have decided not to add any player to cover for his absence for the final test, also in Ahmedabad from Thursday.

Bumrah had a limited role in the third test, where spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc with the pink ball and India did not feel the need to bowl any of their seamers in England's second innings. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj will hope to be Ishant Sharma's new-ball partner in the final match.

A draw in Ahmedabad will be enough for India to win the series and book their place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

Police launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against the military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar, and one woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.Three domestic media ou...

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021