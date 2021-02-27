Left Menu

IAF's Suryakirans, Sarang and Tejas to take part in SL Air Force's 70th anniversary celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Suryakirans, Sarang and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will participate in an air show in Colombo from March 3 to 5 as part of the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday.

The IAF's aerobatic display teams, the fixed wing 'Suryakirans' and rotary wing 'Sarang', along with Tejas arrived at Colombo on Saturday.

''Suryakirans, Sarang and LCA Tejas will participate in an air show at Galle Face, Colombo, scheduled from March 3 to 5 as part of the 70th-anniversary celebrations of SLAF,'' the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF and SLAF have seen active exchanges and interactions for a number of years in diverse fields like training, operational exchanges and professional military education courses.

''IAFs participation in the 70th-anniversary celebration of SLAF is a further manifestation of the strong professional bonds that the two air forces share,'' the IAF said.

The IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had earlier toured Sri Lanka in 2001 for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of SLAF. As the IAF aircraft take to the skies of Colombo to mark the event, they will script another significant chapter in the traditionally strong IAF-SLAF ties, it added.

