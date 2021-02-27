Rugby-France's 7s women's team out of Madrid tournament amid COVID-19 concerns
"As a consequence, the France women's 7s team has pulled out of the Madrid tournament this weekend," the FFR, who did not name the players who returned "suspicious" results, said in a statement. Last week, the men's team also pulled out of the Madrid tournament because of COVID-19 cases in the squad.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:15 IST
France's rugby 7s women's team pulled out of this weekend's Madrid tournament following two suspected COVID-19 cases, the French federation (FFR) said on Saturday. "As a consequence, the France women's 7s team has pulled out of the Madrid tournament this weekend," the FFR, who did not name the players who returned "suspicious" results, said in a statement.
Last week, the men's team also pulled out of the Madrid tournament because of COVID-19 cases in the squad. On Thursday, France's Six Nations home game against Scotland, initially scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after 11 players and several staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
