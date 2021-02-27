Left Menu

Rugby-France's 7s women's team out of Madrid tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

"As a consequence, the France women's 7s team has pulled out of the Madrid tournament this weekend," the FFR, who did not name the players who returned "suspicious" results, said in a statement. Last week, the men's team also pulled out of the Madrid tournament because of COVID-19 cases in the squad.

France's rugby 7s women's team pulled out of this weekend's Madrid tournament following two suspected COVID-19 cases, the French federation (FFR) said on Saturday. "As a consequence, the France women's 7s team has pulled out of the Madrid tournament this weekend," the FFR, who did not name the players who returned "suspicious" results, said in a statement.

Last week, the men's team also pulled out of the Madrid tournament because of COVID-19 cases in the squad. On Thursday, France's Six Nations home game against Scotland, initially scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after 11 players and several staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
