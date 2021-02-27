Left Menu

Karnataka's Trupti comes out well in do-or-die match, Arunachal's Maitri slips up

But Pritha denied her the rare chance of making the main draw grade.The cadet girls, too, completed their group engagements and will play their second-stage matches tomorrow.Important Results Sub-Junior Girls 3rd Round Trupti Purohit Kar bt K.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:54 IST
Trupti Purohit of Karnataka came good in a third-round group match to enter the sub-junior girls main draw in the UTT 82nd Cadet & Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Trupti defeated K. Disha of Uttar Pradesh in the crucial Group 1 tie 3-2. Dharshini Mouriya of TNTTA, Niharika Ananth Kumar of Karnataka and Ppritha Talukder of Bengal also qualified. All of them joined 36 others who had a smooth passage into the second stage contests that begin later this evening.

Among the four that entered the main draw from Karnataka, Trupti had to win the do-or-die game, winning the first two games with minimal points. Disha took the next game to push a bit. And in the fourth, the UP girl saved two game points to brighten her chances. But Trupti was quick to gauge the situation to wrap it up.

Dharshini Mouriya from Tamil Nadu started badly but kept her in the match despite her Assam rival putting up a brave front. The two won their alternative games to take the issue to the decider. And it was her consistency in the last game that saw Dharshini through. Telangana's Mercy Palaparthy led 2-1 before letting her Karnataka rival, Niharika, off the hook. Niharika struggled during the match. Yet she claimed the crucial points in the decider to make a match of it.

Maitri Rahi from Arunachal was brilliant against Bengal’s Pritha Talukder in group 31. Coming as she does from the northeastern state, her lack of experience did reflect in the ultimate result of the match. In the second game, she lost two game points to go 2-0 up. After winning the fourth comfortably, it seemed the Arunachal girl was in the right frame of mind to clinch the next. But Pritha denied her the rare chance of making the main draw grade.

The cadet girls, too, completed their group engagements and will play their second-stage matches tomorrow.

Important Results (Sub-Junior Girls): 3rd Round: Trupti Purohit (Kar) bt K. Disha (UP) 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 12-14, 11-15, Dharshini Mouriya (TNTTA) bt Ammna Sorif (Asm) 9-11, 11-1, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, Niharika Ananth Kumar (Kar) bt Mercy Palaparthy (Telg) 9-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9, Pritha Talukder (Ben) bt Maitri Rahi (Aru) 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 8-11, 11-2.

Other qualifiers: Sayali Wani (Mah), Soumili (TTFI), Vartca Bharat (UP), Vanshika Deshna (Kar), Sandika Bhattacharjee (TTFI), Kushi Jadav (Guj), Nandini Shah (TTFI), Saanvi Ghosh (TTFI), Pranti P. Nair (Ker), Diya Brahmachary (Ben), Srijita Saw (Ben), Ananya Muralidharan (TTTA), Sahana Murthy (Kar), N.B.S. Tanuja (TTFI), M. Hanshini (TNTTA), Sreedatri Roy (PSPBA), Archa Jain (Del), Ananya Donekal (TTFI), Risha Mirchandani (Mah), Saanvi Dargan (Har), Jennifer Varghese (Mah), Mukta Dalvi (Mah), Swetapadma Dalai (Ods), Hardee Patel (TTFI), Mouboni Chatterjee (Guj), Vanishree Chandramouli (TNTTA) Bhumika Kaushik (Asm), Haasini Bavisetti

