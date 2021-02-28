Left Menu

Sailing-America's Cup races postponed after Auckland lockdown

However, racing will not occur before at least Wednesday 10th March." Level 3 restrictions allow people to leave home only for essential shopping and work and would prevent any crowds from attending the contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which began in 1851. The first weekend of the America's Cup would have featured four races in the best-of-13 series between holders Team New Zealand and challengers Luna Rossa.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-02-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 06:21 IST
Sailing-America's Cup races postponed after Auckland lockdown

The first weekend of America's Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa next week has been postponed because of the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, organisers said on Sunday. The first two race days, which were scheduled to take place in Auckland next Saturday and Sunday, have been pushed back "to provide at least some certainty in planning for all event stakeholders," America's Cup Event (ACE) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday evening that New Zealand's biggest city would move from Level 1 to the stricter Level 3 conditions for seven days from Sunday morning after a new case of the coronavirus surfaced. "ACE has always said that it wishes to hold as much of the racing under Level 1 restrictions as possible," said ACE chair Tina Symmans.

"But to be prudent, ACE will apply for an exemption to race under Level 3 restrictions so as to keep as many options open as possible. However, racing will not occur before at least Wednesday 10th March." Level 3 restrictions allow people to leave home only for essential shopping and work and would prevent any crowds from attending the contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which began in 1851.

The first weekend of the America's Cup would have featured four races in the best-of-13 series between holders Team New Zealand and challengers Luna Rossa. March 10 was the next scheduled race day. The statement added that organisers would be in close touch with the authorities about the health situation over the next few days.

"We need to understand all likely scenarios so that an updated racing schedule can be put in place whilst also ensuring the regulatory requirements are met," Symmans said. New Zealand has been highly successful in keeping the coronavirus pandemic from spreading but the America's Cup Challenger Series final this month was halted when Auckland entered a three-day coronavirus lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

Research scholar of National Chemical Lab found killed in Pune

A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.The police rushe...

India's crude steel output grows 7.6 pc to 10 MT in Jan: worldsteel

India registered a growth of 7.6 per cent in crude steel production at 10 million tonne MT in January 2021, according to World Steel Association worldsteel.The country had produced 9.3 MT crude steel during the same month last year.The prod...

Teresa Plamer, Mark Webber to welcome fourth child

Actors Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber are expecting their fourth child together. The Hacksaw Ridge star shared the news of her pregnancy on her 35th birthday over the weekend. 35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021