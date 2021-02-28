Left Menu

KTR appeals to BCCI to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for IPL 2021

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday made an appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the league.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:39 IST
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday made an appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the league. "Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt," he tweeted.

Progressing from the initial idea of hosting the 2021 edition of the IPL in one city, BCCI is exploring the option of playing the league across four to five cities. While the logistical part will need further discussion, the idea has been floated and is being discussed by the senior officials of the board. Earlier, speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments had said the idea has indeed been discussed and while it is still early days, the 14th edition of the league could well be played in more than one city if things go as per plan.

"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy. The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the venues finally. It is a fluid situation and the health of the participants is our primary concern," the official had said. Some of the cities that have been discussed are Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad among others.While the tournament is still some time away, franchises too are open to the idea of having the league in more than one city as that will help to stay flexible with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.

"See, there is still some time left for the league to get underway, but we are more than keen to play the league across a few cities. The worry with hosting it in one city is that the COVID-19 situation is constantly changing. So, if by chance one of the cities picked sees a situation where it gets difficult to host the games, another city can go ahead and logistically it will be easier for the board and the franchises," an IPL franchise official had said. While the BCCI is keen to take the most successful domestic league to as many fans as possible, the board is also clear that the bio-bubble restrictions will be made keeping the safety of the players in mind as was the case when the tournament was moved to UAE in 2020.

"With multiple cities, obviously there will be individual bubbles. While we want fans from different cities to enjoy the games, safety of the players and those involved in the league will be a priority," the BCCI official had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

