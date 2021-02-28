Man City's fighting quality sign of 'great team', says Stones

Manchester City's centre-back John Stones has said that the battling quality shown by the team will hold them in good stead and it is a sign of true greatness. City managed to defeat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday to consolidate its position at the top of Premier League standings and this was the side's 20th straight win across all competitions.

Ruben Dias and Stones got among the scoring sheets as City registered a 2-1 win over West Ham. "We knew we were going to have a battle. Massive credit to West Ham and how they set up. We had to dig deep and they made it really difficult for us. We were a bit deflated after conceding late in the first half but we had to show our character and our experience, come out in the second half and fight like we always have done," Goal.com quoted Stones as saying.

Advertisement

"I feel we put our hearts on our sleeves, really dug in and the defensive work from everyone, I think is the sign of a great team and hopefully things to come," he added. With this win over West Ham, City consolidated its position at the top spot of Premier League standings and the side has 62 points from 26 games, 13 points clear of the second-placed Manchester United.

City will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on March 2 while West Ham will square off against Leeds United on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)