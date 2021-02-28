Left Menu

Soccer-Schalke sack coach Gross, club officials as relegation nears

Schalke 04 on Sunday sacked coach Christian Gross as well as several club officials, including sports director Jochen Schneider, in sweeping changes following their 5-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. His team lost seven out of 10 league games since then and won just one. Player director Sascha Riether and the club performance director were also sacked.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:15 IST
Soccer-Schalke sack coach Gross, club officials as relegation nears

Schalke 04 on Sunday sacked coach Christian Gross as well as several club officials, including sports director Jochen Schneider, in sweeping changes following their 5-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Peter Knaebel will be taking over in an interim role until further notice, the club said.

Gross was their fourth coach this season after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and briefly Huub Stevens. However, the Swiss failed to turn their season around after taking over in December. His team lost seven out of 10 league games since then and won just one.

Player director Sascha Riether and the club performance director were also sacked. Schalke are in last place in the league standings on nine points, nine behind 16th spot that leads to a relegation playoff place.

"The decisions taken are unavoidable after our disappointing performances against Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund," board chairman Jens Buchta said in a statement. "We do not need to talk around it. The sporting situation is clear. Now the team has to play a third of the season as successfully as possible. The players owe it to the fans and the club."

Schalke had also lost the Ruhr valley derby 4-0 to Dortmund last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five-year rule.The Minister also took on...

Bengal: BJP alleges party worker's mother thrashed, police say her face swollen due to ailment

The BJP alleged on Sunday that a party worker and his aged mother were beaten up by Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district.The TMC denied the allegation, stating that the BJP is making false claims in despe...

India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian mens hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break. Vivek 27th, 28th minutes, Nila...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021