Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket

He will also look after the coaching and support staff structure as well as high performance and data analytics. Moody has previously served as director of cricket of the Caribbean Premier League and Worcestershire and currently holds a similar position with Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:59 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket

Sri Lanka have appointed their former national coach Tom Moody as director of cricket effective Monday as part of a revamp of cricket operations, the governing body of the sport in the country said on Sunday. Former Australia all-rounder Moody guided Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 55-year-old's knowledge of the system prompted their technical advisory committee to recommend his name.

SLC added that Moody will be a consultant and must fulfil 300 days of 'mandatory assignment' in his three-year deal. "Tom has worked with SLC in the past and has shown results, and I am sure with his working knowledge of the system, Tom will add greater value to our game," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said in a statement.

Moody will be tasked with analysing the Future Tour Program, Sri Lanka's domestic tournament structure, player welfare and education and skill development. He will also look after the coaching and support staff structure as well as high performance and data analytics.

Moody has previously served as director of cricket of the Caribbean Premier League and Worcestershire and currently holds a similar position with Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has coached Western Australia, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad among other roles in the game.

Moody played eight tests and 76 one-day internationals for Australia before retiring in the 2000-01 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversy: BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association BCA has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League T20 before getting green light from the BCCI.The Anti Corruption Unit of the BC...

State, districts required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of ...

C'garh CM to launch flight services from Bilaspur on Monday

Domestic aviation services from Chakarbhata airport in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh will start from Monday, an official statement said.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services from Bilasa Bai Kewat ai...

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five-year rule.The Minister also took on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021