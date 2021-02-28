Monaco beats Brest 2-0 to make it 12 games unbeaten

Substitute Stefan Jovetic and striker Kevin Volland hit late goals as fourth-place Monaco beat Brest 2-0 on Sunday to stretch its unbeaten league run to 12 games and stay in the title chase.

Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur justified his recall by saving Wissam Ben Yedder's first-half penalty — Monaco's first miss this season — and making a great save to stop central defender Guillermo Maripan's powerful header from a corner in the 74th minute.

But he was beaten one minute later when Jovetic advanced to the edge of the penalty area and let fly with a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.

Volland showed good timing to clip midfielder Aleksandr Golovin's low freekick over Larsonneur and inside the right post in the 89th.

Monaco was level on points with third-place Lyon, which was away to Marseille later on Sunday. Leader Lille was at home to lowly Strasbourg.

Lyon will go top on goal difference if it wins and Lille loses. Monaco is two points behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which routed rock-bottom Dijon 4-0 on Saturday. AP KHS KHS

