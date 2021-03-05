Left Menu

"I could hear my heart racing": Ukrainian women referee recalls journey to the top

Kateryna Monzul made history in 2016 when she became the first female referee in Ukraine to officiate a soccer match in the men's top division, a game between Chornomorets Odesa against Volyn Lutsk. "Despite the mental training, when I went out on the soccer pitch and watched the teams lining up, I could hear my heart racing.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:30 IST
"I could hear my heart racing": Ukrainian women referee recalls journey to the top

Kateryna Monzul made history in 2016 when she became the first female referee in Ukraine to officiate a soccer match in the men's top division, a game between Chornomorets Odesa against Volyn Lutsk.

"Despite the mental training, when I went out on the soccer pitch and watched the teams lining up, I could hear my heart racing. I was overwhelmed with emotions," recalls Monzul. That game was part of a journey for the 39-year-old that began with refereeing children's and youth championships and took her all the way to refereeing the Women's World Cup Final between the United States and Japan in 2015.

Since then she became the first woman to referee Ukraine's domestic cup final last year and was named the best referee in the men's division by the Ukrainian Association of Football in an otherwise male field. Women referees at men's top flight soccer matches are rare. France's Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a major UEFA competition final in 2019 and in December she also became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match when she officiated at the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv game.

This week Monzul joined other women in speaking about the challenges they face and the hopes they have ahead of International Women's Day on Monday. Monzul grew up in the eastern Kharkiv region with a soccer pitch next to her home.

"I played soccer with boys. It was not popular among girls back then, but I liked it, I lived and breathed soccer," said Monzul, who played on boys teams in local tournaments. Inspired by her uncle, who was a referee, Monzul switched to officiating.

"Just like in any other job, the most important thing is to do your job professionally. Then your skills will be in demand, no matter if you are a man or a woman," Monzul told Reuters. "It is the result which matters, not gender."

To be eligible for officiating men's matches, she has to pass a men's fitness test, the toughest part for a woman, Monzul said. She said there was no difference between refereeing a men's or women's match, except that it is a common thing for men's clubs to gift Monzul flowers.

In 2016 "the team which presented me with red flowers got a red card. And since then there is a joke that it is better to give flowers after the game, not before." (Editing by Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE Russell to drop Xiaomi, Luokung from indexes on U.S. order; scraps AMEC inclusion

Global index publisher FTSE Russell will drop Xiaomi and another high-tech firm from global and Chinese indexes, it said on Friday, and scrap inclusion of a semiconductor firm, in line with a U.S. executive order by former President Donald ...

MP CM celebrates his birthday by planting a sapling

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday by planting a sapling at his residence here, and made an appeal to people to plant trees for saving the planet.Planting a tree is a campaign to save ...

Anil Kapoor digs out priceless throwback picture to wish 'best daughter' Rhea on birthday

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Friday marked his daughter Rhea Kapoors 34th birthday by digging out a priceless throwback picture and a heartwarming note. The Mr. India star took to Instagram to s...

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said on Friday it would suspend its broadcasts of news bulletins from Chinese state television news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint. An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programmes fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021