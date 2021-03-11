Left Menu

WI vs SL: Want to score as many runs as I can for the team, says Hope

After playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series, West Indies opening batsman Shai Hope said that he wants to score as many runs as he can for his team.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:32 IST
WI vs SL: Want to score as many runs as I can for the team, says Hope
Windies opening batsman Shai Hope (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series, West Indies opening batsman Shai Hope said that he wants to score as many runs as he can for his team. "Just love batting. Honestly like spending time out in the middle and bat for long. The key is just staying out as long as possible for the team and to bring the game home, I wasn't able to do it today but that is the aim. Just trust my ability, understand the situation and try to negate the threat they throw at us. All of them bowled well in spells, obviously, Hasaranga is their main threat and I think we played him pretty well and made sure we didn't give him any wickets," said Hope after the conclusion of the first ODI.

"Thanks for the information, I didn't know about being the 8th WI player to score 10 ODI tons. It is a great feeling. I want to score as many runs as possible for the team and win as many games as I can. Being away from the game for so long, that's all you pretty much know, the main thing is to be out there playing the game. It was great to be back," he added. Shai Hope and Evin Lewis played knocks of 110 and 65 respectively as West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Chasing 233, Windies got off to a fantastic start as openers Hope and Lewis put on 143 runs for the first wicket. Sri Lanka had no answers for the duo and both Windies batters put on 143 runs inside 29 overs. Sri Lanka did manage to dismiss Lewis (65) and Hope (110), but in the end, Darren Bravo (37) and Jason Mohammed (13) guided the hosts to an eight-wicket win with 18 balls to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped the West Indies bundled out Sri Lanka for just 232 here in the first ODI. Both sides will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

A rumbling volcano on Indonesias Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes during eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and as...

India reports 22,854 new coronavirus cases, 126 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,...

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021