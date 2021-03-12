Left Menu

Miguel Cummins joins Kent for eight-game County Championship stint

West Indies pacer Miguel Cummins on Thursday signed a deal with Kent Cricket for the first eight matches of the County Championship campaign.

ANI | Kent | Updated: 12-03-2021 09:06 IST
Miguel Cummins joins Kent for eight-game County Championship stint
Kent Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies pacer Miguel Cummins on Thursday signed a deal with Kent Cricket for the first eight matches of the County Championship campaign. The 30-year-old joins the county after featuring for Middlesex in 2020's Bob Willis Trophy, taking innings figures of 5/62 in a drawn match against his new county at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in August.

The Barbadian has played in all formats for West Indies during his career, including 14 Test matches, and overall has taken 231 first-class wickets in 82 matches to date, at an average of 25.71. "It's great to be joining an ambitious team like Kent and I am certainly looking forward to bowling at Canterbury again. It's also fantastic to be joining a county with a proud history of West Indian players and coaches in the past, especially with another fellow Barbadian in John Shepherd being a big part of Kent's history," Cummins said in a statement.

"I'm here to add to that proud tradition, and make my own mark with the ball for Kent this season," he added. Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "I am excited that Miguel is joining us for the majority of our Championship campaign this summer. He is the type of bowler who will add something different to our attack."

"He certainly looked a handful running down the hill at The Spitfire Ground last season, and we look forward to welcoming him into our dressing room this year," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

