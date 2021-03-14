Sports News Roundup: Aces re-sign three-time All-Star C Liz Cambage; Thunder acquire Svi Mykhailiuk from Pistons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aces re-sign three-time All-Star C Liz Cambage

The Las Vegas Aces re-signed three-time All-Star center Liz Cambage ahead of the 2021 season. The 29-year-old received a medical exemption and sat out the 2020 campaign, which was played in a bubble environment in Bradenton, Fla.

Thunder acquire Svi Mykhailiuk from Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in exchange for third-year guard Hamidou Diallo. The Thunder announced the trade shortly after their 119-97 loss to the New York Knicks.

Chargers release two-time Pro Bowl CB Casey Hayward

The Los Angeles Chargers released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on Saturday. The 31-year-old Hayward spent the past five seasons with the team and recorded 14 interceptions. He picked off a career-best seven in 2016 during the franchise's final season in San Diego before the team departed for Los Angeles.

League prospects seize on few chances to impress ahead of NFL Draft

National Football League (NFL) prospects are navigating an unusual path to the draft this year, with the annual NFL Scouting Combine canceled after a chaotic collegiate football season that left fewer opportunities to impress. League scouts are descending on college campuses across the country through April 9 for a pro day circuit that may be more critical than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted some collegiate conferences to cancel games and some players to opt out.

World number one Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics

World number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday he did not put his name forward for a spot on the U.S. team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and will instead focus on the PGA Tour. Johnson, who said he had not given the Olympics much thought, did not sign up to be included in the pool of golfers seeking one of four possible berths.

Boxing: Marvelous Marvin Hagler dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxing's middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66, his wife Kay Hagler said on Saturday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing.

Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev

Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men's world No.1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia's Daniil Medvedev who will climb up to a career-best ranking of second on Monday. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week.

Coach: Sabres' Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future'

An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. The 24-year-old Eichel last played Sunday in a 5-2 road loss to the New York Islanders. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid injures knee in Sixers' win

Joel Embiid had 23 points and seven rebounds before leaving with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers breezed past the Washington Wizards 127-101 on Friday. After throwing down a dunk, Embiid landed awkwardly on his left knee and remained on the floor for several minutes. Embiid eventually limped to the locker room under his own power and did not return to the game. He was set to undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said postgame.

Report: Ex-Clemson CB Derion Kendrick facing gun, drug charges

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, an All-ACC selection in 2020, was arrested and charged with a gun violation in his native Rock Hill, S.C., multiple outlets reported. Kendrick, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun after patrol officers spotted him asleep in a car with a gun in his lap, The State reported. He was alone in the car, which police said belonged to his girlfriend.

