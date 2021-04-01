Left Menu

Cricket-Hazlewood opts out of IPL to rest up for Ashes

The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. "Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months ...

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-04-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 06:43 IST
Cricket-Hazlewood opts out of IPL to rest up for Ashes

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has decided to opt out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and rest up for a crowded schedule of international cricket culminating with the Ashes at the end of the year. The 30-year-old fast bowler was scheduled to play a second season for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, which is being played across six venues, initially without spectators, from April 9-May 30.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au. "We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that.

"Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months ... and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. "That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me."

Hazlewood's international team mates, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, have also pulled out of this year's IPL, both citing personal reasons for their decisions. Australia are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in the West Indies in June and July before heading to Bangladesh in October for three warm-up matches ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.

Afghanistan will play a one-off test in Australia, postponed from last year, in November before the five-test Ashes series against England around the New Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases

Health authorities in Chinas southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar.Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mas...

TMC worker stabbed to death in Bengal's Keshpur, 7 arrested

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengals Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before polling started in the area, police said.Uttam Dolui, 48, was at a local club in Hariharpur i...

Indian envoy, Alabama guv discuss expanding economic partnership

Indias top diplomat held a virtual meeting with Alabama Governor during which they discussed expanding the economic and commercial partnership with India.Wonderful interaction with Governor Kay Ivey on the opportunities to expand Indias par...

Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak.Queensland Premier An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021