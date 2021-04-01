Left Menu

NZ vs Ban, 3rd T20I: Liton Das to lead visitors in place of Mahmudullah

Liton Das will be leading Bangladesh in the third T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand slated to be played on Thursday.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:27 IST
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liton Das will be leading Bangladesh in the third T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand slated to be played on Thursday. Mahmudullah has been ruled out of the third T20I due to an injury and in place Liton Das will be leading the visitors, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Mahmudullah had strained his left thigh in the second T20I against New Zealand and as a result, he has been ruled out. The toss in the third T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain here at the Eden Park, Auckland.

New Zealand has already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh after winning the first two matches. An all-round bowling performance from New Zealand had neutralised the effect of Soumya Sarkar's fighting half-century and helped the Kiwis register an easy win over Bangladesh in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Skipper Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, and Adam Milne all picked two wickets each to restrict Bangladesh to 142/7 in 16 overs. With this win, the Kiwis took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series. Glenn Phillips had played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs as New Zealand scored 173/5 in 17.5 overs. Rain played spoilsport in the first innings and after the DLS method, Bangladesh was given a target of 170 in 16 overs. (ANI)

